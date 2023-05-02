ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.19 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $61,680.47 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00308199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018580 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003564 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

