ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $57,071.92 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00308759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003536 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

