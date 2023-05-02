Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 498,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,699,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $756.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. NZS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 26.9% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

