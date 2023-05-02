Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

