Relay Token Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $1,543.69 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

