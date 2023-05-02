Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently:

  • 4/20/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/17/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/17/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/14/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
  • 4/13/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/3/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/21/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/17/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/17/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $55.00.
  • 3/6/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. 296,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,624. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

