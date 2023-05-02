ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

RWLK opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.46. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Insider Activity

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Further Reading

