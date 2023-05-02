Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $582.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.