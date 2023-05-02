Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $582.40.
Rightmove Stock Performance
Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.
