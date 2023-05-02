Robert W. Baird Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $59.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NET. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of NET stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

