Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $343,892. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

See Also

