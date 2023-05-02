Rocket Pool ETH Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $566.17 million and $2.85 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,992.95 or 0.06981747 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,083 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,955.17961302 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,702,731.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

