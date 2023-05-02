Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Increased to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 339 ($4.24).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 327 ($4.09) on Friday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 340.40 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,972.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.43.

Rotork Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rotork

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,471.26). In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,916.64). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey purchased 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,471.26). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rotork

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.