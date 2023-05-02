Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $8.73 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at $28,307,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,896 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

