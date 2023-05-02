Royal Bank of Canada Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $230.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $212.16.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

