Safe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Safe has a market cap of $202.95 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $9.74 or 0.00034117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00140559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038636 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.45405322 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.