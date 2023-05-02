Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0013

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $57.07 million and approximately $966,254.66 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018168 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,813.69 or 1.00049893 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00128366 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,279,585.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

