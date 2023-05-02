Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 579,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 723,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 916,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 713,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,766,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

