SALT (SALT) Price Down 5.4% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $16,768.43 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,511.36 or 1.00000337 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03375528 USD and is down -10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,895.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.