Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $85.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.22 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

