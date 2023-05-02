Sapphire Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $32.95 million and $2,990.92 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.92 or 0.06518163 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00058916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,500,612 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

