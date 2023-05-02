SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.55-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.686-2.726 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of SBAC traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $356.59.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
