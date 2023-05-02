SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.55-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.686-2.726 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SBAC traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $356.59.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.87.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.