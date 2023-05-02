Schlumberger Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 42,332 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 24,049 call options.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,930,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,834. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

