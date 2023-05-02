Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. 31,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

