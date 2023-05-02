Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $14,902,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 3,111,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,666. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

