Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,350.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

FRFHF opened at $690.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $439.80 and a fifty-two week high of $705.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $668.92 and its 200 day moving average is $610.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

