Seer (SEER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. Seer had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 600.10%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Seer has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Seer

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $57,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 31,294 shares of company stock worth $137,736 over the last three months. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Seer by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seer by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEER. Bank of America downgraded Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.