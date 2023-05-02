Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.89

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 49942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

