Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of SCI traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

