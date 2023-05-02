ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.03

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 33220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $390,479. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

