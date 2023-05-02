Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.10 on July 17th

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shanta Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHG opened at GBX 11.39 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.83. The stock has a market cap of £119.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.32. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

