Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.10 on July 17th

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shanta Gold Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SHG opened at GBX 11.39 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.83. The stock has a market cap of £119.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.32. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
