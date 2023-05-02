Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Decreases By 11.7%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 571,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AKA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 239,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,801. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other a.k.a. Brands news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,230,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after buying an additional 1,814,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

