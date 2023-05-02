Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Drops By 5.3%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,270,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 9,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $246,795.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,543.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,912 shares of company stock worth $829,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

