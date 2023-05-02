Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Drops By 6.4%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 21,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,692,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,152. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

