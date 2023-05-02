Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Drops By 12.4%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $448,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock remained flat at $12.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. 37,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 63.14%. The company had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1311 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

