Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Declines By 11.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 3,742,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bitfarms by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 499,932 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

