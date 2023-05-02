Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Declines By 11.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 3,742,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.