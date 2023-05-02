Short Interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Increases By 13.7%

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 663,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

BSM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 880,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

