Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Rises By 7.2%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 321,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares
In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 82,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.