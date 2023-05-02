Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Rises By 7.2%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 321,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 82,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.