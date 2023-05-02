Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declines By 6.8%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 974,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,290. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.