Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Drops By 9.5%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CDW Stock Down 1.4 %

CDW stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.81. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

