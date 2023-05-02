Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Drops By 6.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 324,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $403,786.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,855. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $398.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.