Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Decreases By 13.7%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Check-Cap
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Check-Cap stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 33,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,685. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
Further Reading
