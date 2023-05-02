Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Declines By 8.7%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,986,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 27,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,715.0 days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHHQF remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94. China Hongqiao Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised China Hongqiao Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

