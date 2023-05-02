Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Drops By 13.4%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,423,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 27,035,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

Shares of CHWRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 5,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. China Tower has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About China Tower

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

