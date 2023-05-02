Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Declines By 14.1%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 5,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

