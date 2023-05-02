Short Interest in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expands By 13.8%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 323,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $992.75 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

