Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Decreases By 5.5%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 255.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.