Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Drops By 6.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.74. 3,067,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,810. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $207.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.