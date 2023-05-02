Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Drops By 6.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.74. 3,067,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,810. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $207.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
