Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Drops By 5.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

DLocal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DLO opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

