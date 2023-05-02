Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Drops By 5.6%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

