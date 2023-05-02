Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Increases By 5.9%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of First Acceptance stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.10.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

